Chennai: Man kills wife, hides body under TV unit

Chennai :

The deceased R Vani was married to N Ramesh (46) for 16 years and the couple has two sons, aged 15 and 12. The murder came to light after the children felt a foul odour in the house on Wednesday morning and were shocked to find the bloated body of their mother hidden with clothes under the TV stand.





Police said Ramesh allegedly suspected Vani of infidelity and often quarrelled with her. On Monday night, Ramesh left the house in a jiffy and when his elder son asked him about Vani, he reportedly told him that she eloped with somebody. The teen children who searched for their mother the entire Tuesday returned home with a friend to sleep. On Wednesday morning, they felt a foul odour in the house and removed the clothes under the TV unit and found their mother’s body.





Otteri police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case. Police said Ramesh could have murdered Vani in a quarrel and that a hunt has been launched to nab him.