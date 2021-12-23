NGO petitions CM Special cell against KP Park contractor

Chennai :

The NGO had earlier released a document that revealed that the firm that built these tenements was paid an incentive of nearly Rs one crore for ‘exceptional work’.





The NGO has also questioned the delay by the State food department in taking action against a food supplies firm that was subjected to I-T and enforcement raids in the past. “Ministers TM Anbarasan, PK Sekar Babu and R Chakkrapani had assured action against errant contractors. But even after several months, no action has been taken,” the NGO said in the representation.





The NGO, seeking the intervention of the CM, also shared the latest bills and the bonus of one per cent made to the contractor. Pointing out that it had filed several petitions before the Madras High Court seeking a proper inquiry into the matter, the NGO also demanded the arrest or legal action against engineers and IAS officials behind the alleged large-scale scams by the private contractors in departments like local administration, civil supplies and housing.





“We have been raking up the issues related to nexus between the politicians and the private contractors, though the issue is pending before the court, these contractors with adverse track record remarks are let scot-free and some of them continue to take contracts even after the change of regime,” said Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan. He also demanded the State to make public the findings by the IIT Madras on KP Park tenements.