AAI cargo celebrates 5,000 flights milestone in 10 months

Chennai :

Airport sources said AAICLAS handled 5,000 flights from February till Monday midnight. The second wave of COVID was on peak during the months of April, May and June. During that time the AAICLAS cargo handling worked round the clock and made sure all types of health equipment reached the people soon.





Following the 5,000-milestone, the cargo handling team celebrated by cutting a cake assembling in front of the cargo complex in the formation of 5,000. AAICLAS officers chaired the assembly and congratulated all the employees on their achievement.





Meanwhile, to mark World Saree Day, 75 women walked the ramp in the community hall of the AAI quarters and showcased the diverse cultural fabric of our country. The Chennai airport director and other officials participated in the event.