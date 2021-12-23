‘Kalaignar memorial library, with over 2 lakh books, will be another feather in Madurai’s cap’

Chennai :

The construction work, proposed to commence at the end of December, will be completed within 12 months and will feature various modern technologies including one to reduce electricity usage. The building is to be constructed on two acres of a 2.6-acre plot at a total cost of Rs 144 crore. It is a seven-floor library, which will have a parking space for 250 cars and 300 motorcycles.





“Around 2.5 lakh books will be kept in the library including ones in Tamil, English, spirituality, especially Vaishnavism, Sangam literature, translation, general knowledge, books for students who are preparing for competitive exams, where both children and adults will benefit through this library. Also, for children, there will be a study room, digital room, and an audio-visual gallery,” said the PWD official.





The building will have two meeting rooms, one which can hold 200 people and the other 250 people, and has separate rooms for 27 sections including Tamil, English, and artist sections. All the floors are to be air-conditioned.





“A bronze statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi will be placed in front of the library and the work is in progress. Also, a section for the differently-abled people will be set up on the ground floor of the library, with surveillance camera facilities, and small rooms with light-sound systems,” said the official adding that the library will be another fame for Madurai.