Chennai: 456 benefit from Innuyir Kappom scheme in 4 days

Chennai :

After Chief Minister launched the scheme on Saturday, 456 accident victims were treated till Tuesday, said a report released by the department. Of them, 372 were treated at government hospitals while the remaining 84 were at private hospitals.





Among the districts, the highest number of hospital admissions was in Chengalpattu, 38 (28 government and 10 private hospitals), followed by Kallakurichi with 29 and Tirupur with 27. In Chennai, 10 mishap victims were admitted to government hospitals. Karur was the lowest with only three cases. In all, 610 hospitals across the State, including (208 government and 401 private hospitals), have been empanelled under the scheme.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 25 government medical college hospitals in the State would have digital display boards that would have details like services offered, number patients under treatment and achievements of the facility. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the first board at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.





“The digital display board will carry the details to create awareness among the people. We are planning to set them up at 25 government medical college hospitals within a week,” said the Minister, adding that Rs 1.25 crore has been allocated for this.