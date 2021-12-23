Chennai: Get ready to pay more if your building depends on tanker water

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water source, there is a proposal to increase charges by 5 per cent for the consumers including residential, partly commercial and government buildings. “Similarly, charges for supplying lorry water to commercial establishments and industries may go up by 10 per cent,” the source said.





The source added that there is also a proposal to increase sewerage charges for commercial and industries by 10 per cent.





When asked, a senior Metro Water official said the proposal is yet to be discussed. “A final decision will be taken only after discussion,” the official clarified.





Metro Water charges Rs 475 for 6,000 litres of lorry water for domestic usage and Rs 735 for partly commercial. For 9,000 litres of lorry water, Rs 700 and Rs 1,050 has been fixed for domestic and partly commercial usage. For 16,000 litres, this will be Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,785 respectively.





As per the Metro Water data, the water manager received as many as 1,046 bookings for 9,000 litres on Tuesday and 188 bookings were received for 6,000 litres. Also, 75 bookings were received for 16,000 litres of lorry water.





Apart from supplying lorry water on a payment basis, Metro Water also operated 1,308 trips of 9,000-litre lorries and 1,320 trips of 6,000-litre lorries on a free-of-cost basis to slum and tail-end areas.





It may be noted that the water manager had received more than 5,000 bookings for lorry water supplies on a payment basis during the 2019 drought that forced Metro Water to impose some restrictions to prevent bookings from the same building several times.