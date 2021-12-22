‘MK’s shadow’ no more

Chennai :

Popularly called the ‘shadow’ of Karunanidhi, Shanmughanathan was the personal secretary of the former CM for around half a century. Shanmughanathan, who started his career as a stenographer of the state police department, was roped in as personal secretary by Karunanidhi after he became chief minister following CN Annadurai’s demise in 1969. His inevitable accompaniment with Karunanidhi in official, political and even some personal functions earned him the moniker ‘Shadow of Karunanidhi’.





Chief Minister MK Stalin placed a garland and paid homage to the deceased loyalist at the latter’s residence in the city on Tuesday. Accompanied by his cabinet colleague and party general secretary Duraimurugan, an emotionally moved Stalin shed tears at the sight of the mortal remains of Shanmughanathan.





In his condolence message, Stalin recalled his final interaction with Shanmughanathan at the hospital on Monday and said, “When I met him at Cauvery Hospital, he rightfully asked me why I am repeatedly visiting him. ‘Go do your job.’ I never thought that we would lose such a lovable person.” “Neither could Kalaignar live without him, nor Shanmughanathan without Kalaignar. He was engaged in the task of consolidating all the letters Kalaignar wrote to the cadre. It is shocking that he breathed his last when it was in the stage of publishing,” Stalin said.





“We have lost a martyr who worked for our family, forgetting his family. Who shall I console? As a brother of his family, I express my condolences to Shanmughanathan’s family,” the CM said.





MDMK leader Vaiko and PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss were among the leaders who condoled the demise of Shanmughanathan.