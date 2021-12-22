Madras HC: Notice issued on pleas challenging Udhay’s poll victory

Chennai :

Justice V Bharathidasan was hearing pleas by R Premalatha, a voter from Chepauk – Triplicane constituency, and ML Ravi, who was a National People Party (NPP) candidate from the constituency. The petitioners prayed for a direction to declare the acceptance of nomination of Udhayanidhi Stalin to Chepauk – Triplicane constituency was illegal and the result declared as null and void.





Premalatha said though Udhayanidhi falsified the details of his criminal antecedents, the returning officer accepted the nomination. “This is false and misleads the voters,” Premalatha contended. While hearing Ravi, who also put forth the same allegation, the judge observed that Udhayanidhi has not filed his response. The judge then issued notices to Udhayanidhi and the Election Commission to submit their responses on January 27.