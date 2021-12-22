College student’s murder: Two suspects surrender before Arambakkam police

They were identified as Ashok and Levin said officials, adding that they were interrogating three more suspects of the case.
Chennai: Two suspects, who were being hunted by the Tiruvallur police in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old college student from Vandalur, surrendered at Arambakkam police station on Tuesday. They were identified as Ashok and Levin said officials, adding that they were interrogating three more suspects of the case. Police said the deceased Premkumar, a final year college student, allegedly threatened three school girls with recordings of their phone conversion with him and photos, and allegedly extorted money. The girls wanted to get it erased from Premkumar’s phone and approached a few Instagram friends for help. However, the suspects allegedly kidnapped and murdered Premkumar. The body was exhumed on Saturday in the presence of the Tahsildar at Eechangadu.
Conversations