3 killed as car rams stationary truck on Mount-Poonamallee Road near Porur

Chennai: Three men, including a father and son, were killed, as their car rammed a stationary truck on the Mount-Poonamallee Road during the wee hours of Tuesday. Sankar (60), his son Mahesh (33) of Mugalivakkam and Chinnaraj (28) of Salem, a colleague of Mahesh at an IT firm, were returning from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Chinnaraj’s car. On Mount- Poonamallee Road, their car rammed a stationary truck, killing Sankar and Chinnaraj on the spot. Mahesh who drove the car was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but died without responding to treatment. Poonamallee traffic investigation police booked the truck driver, as parking heavy vehicles on highways is prohibited.
