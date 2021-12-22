Armed Reserve constable found hanging at home in Kilpauk

The deceased, M Sadiq Batcha of Krishnagiri, was a 2017 batch personnel.
Chennai: A 26-year-old Armed Reserve police constable was found hanging at his house in Kilpauk on Monday night. The deceased, M Sadiq Batcha of Krishnagiri, was a 2017 batch personnel. Despite getting a transfer to the law and order wing, he reportedly stayed back in the Armed Reserve to hone his basketball skills. On Monday night, his roommates returned from work to find the door locked from inside. They broke open the door and found Batcha hanging from the ceiling. A suicide note reportedly stated that none was responsible for his decision. However, colleagues say pointed out taht there is no date or seal by the superior officer, who signed his leave request.
