Woman cons senior citizen offering spiked payasam, arrested

The accused, Padmavathi of Royapuram, had met the victim Kanagavalli (85) of PV Koil Street twice earlier this month.
Chennai: A 53-year-old woman, who fled with five sovereigns after serving sweet porridge (payasam) spiked with sleeping pills to an octogenarian, was arrested. The accused, Padmavathi of Royapuram, had met the victim Kanagavalli (85) of PV Koil Street twice earlier this month. Claiming that it was her wedding anniversary, Padmavathi went again and offered payasam to Kanahavalli. The elderly woman fell unconscious after consuming it and Padmavathi escaped with gold bangles and a chain of about 5 sovereigns. Based on a complaint by Kanagavalli’s daughter Shyamala, Royapuram police registered a case, and the Washermenpet special team identified the suspect recovered the jewellery.
Conversations