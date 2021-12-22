Eight stolen bikes recovered, man dismissed from govt service held

The accused, R Thamizhselvan of Vellore district, has also stolen bikes from Tambaram apart from Arani, Katpadi and Hosur, said the police.
Chennai: Avadi police have arrested a former government staff and seized eight stolen bikes from him. The accused, R Thamizhselvan of Vellore district, has also stolen bikes from Tambaram apart from Arani, Katpadi and Hosur, said the police. He was arrested based on a complaint from one K Raman (35) of Avadi, whose two-wheeler was stolen a week ago from CTH Road. He was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage and eight bikes and two mobile phones were seized from him. Investigation revealed that he was dismissed from a government job in Vellore district for his activities after which he has been indulging in vehicle thefts. At least 12 cases are pending against him in different districts. The stolen vehicles were parked at the lots near railway stations.
