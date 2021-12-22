Malls, theatres feel pinch over‘no vaccine, no entry’ policy

Chennai :

The State health department officials with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine opine that those not getting vaccinated can avoid public places as they will be a threat to others. However, the owners and management of these spaces feel there is no clarity on the regulations and they have to deal with agitated visitors daily.





“We have displayed on online platforms and ticket counters that we will be allowing only those with vaccination certificates. However, some people fail to produce them, so we direct them to portals where they can download them. People also engage in arguments saying we cannot make it mandatory to produce the certificate but we are only abiding by the state government regulations,” says the manager of a multiplex in Aminjikarai.





The shopping malls also see a large number of customers unclear on the vaccination being made mandatory to enter the place. “The regulations are very unclear and it seems like a violation of our rights to enter any space. Some exceptions need to be granted for people who cannot get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions and other reasons. The criteria do not explain that and make it difficult for us to visit public places. We don’t know if they allow only those fully vaccinated or those who have got the first dose,” says Kajal R, a visitor to a shopping mall in Anna Nagar.





Though there are objections to allowing only vaccinated people in public places, the authorities say the order directs to allow only vaccinated people and does not mandate every individual to get vaccinated.





“It’s a violation of our right to freedom but the present situation makes it necessary that we need hard and fast rules. In Mumbai, during September 2021, we needed to have the vaccination certificate even to enter a mall. Unfortunately, similar to the helmet rule, authorities are compelled to impose such strict conditions to safeguard the valuable lives of the public,” says Thanga Vadhana, advocate at the High Court of Madras.





“We have to consider it optimistically because our people don’t accept advice until it is fastened on them as a rule. Ultimately it’s for the people’s welfare. Above all, vaccinations are provided free of cost,” he adds.





The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam says the advisory was issued without any ‘compulsion’ or stating to ‘make vaccine mandatory’ and was directed to public space owners to keep their premises safe for the public and ensure that it’s safe by allowing vaccinated people.





Responding to the same, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan says the public space owners are following the rules and regulations to ensure safe spaces for people visiting their premises. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is authorised to take actions in the public interest.