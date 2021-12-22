Chennai: Insta friend, child marriage accused, mom’s boyfriend among latest Pocso arrests

Chennai City police arrested three men in connection with different Pocso cases and among the accused, one married a minor girl while the other was a lover of the victim’s mother. In the third incident,the accused married and impregnated a minor girl.
Chennai:
Police said Vijayakumar (24) of Poongavanam Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl and married her despite opposition from families. She became pregnant and got admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.
While she delivered a child a few days ago, the hospital alerted the police since the mother was a minor. Tiruvottiyur all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded Vijayakumar.
Similarly, Washermenpet all-women police arrested a 50-year-old man for impregnating the minor daughter of his girlfriend. The accused Durairaj of Meenambal Nagar was in an extra-marital affair with the victim’s mother and over a period, he started abusing the minor girl.
The abuse came to light after she became pregnant and based on a complaint, Washermenpet all-women police arrested Duriraj and remanded him in judicial custody.
Meanwhile, Thousand Lights all-women police arrested a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Instagram friend. The accused S Gokul of Choolaimedu was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.
