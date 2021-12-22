SI’s son arrested for attacking police officer in uniform in Kilpauk

Chennai :

The accused, Aravind of Egmore police quarters, works at the cargo section of the city airport, said police. Aravind, along with three of his friends, were playing loud music on Gengu Reddy Road and dancing on Monday night. On information, Kilpauk head constable Anand Vinoth Singh and few other police officials rushed to the spot. When they asked the group of men to disperse, a quarrel erupted. Aravind, who was allegedly drunk, attacked the head constable and tore his uniform. While his friends fled the spot, the officials secured Aravind and took him to the police station. After interrogation, Aravind was arrested. Official sources said he is the son of a police sub-inspector. Further investigation is on.



