Chennai welcomes dedicated crematorium as pets get a dignified farewell

Chennai :

The crematorium, inaugurated on October 30, aims at ensuring the safe disposal of small animals in an environment-friendly manner. There are two furnaces at the facility — a big one that can hold five to six dogs (70 kgs in total) and a smaller one that can hold two dogs. The organisers collect Rs 2,500 as a donation to cover up the maintenance price.





“Within two months, over 80 animals, both dogs and cats, were cremated at the new facility, and we are receiving a good response. The pet owners can donate a minimum cost of Rs 2,500, which will cover the maintenance expenses, as we have 10 LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes and those are costly too,” said Vinod Kumar, General Manager (Admin), Blue Cross of India.





“We provide the pet’s ashes to their owners, and it would take at least an hour. If it is a small animal, within 45 minutes the ash will be ready. For big dogs like labradors, it would take more than an hour. It will be put in a mud pot and covered with a piece of cloth,” he added. If the pet owners or rescuers do not require the ash, two or three animals will be cremated together. Ash not collected are used by Blue Cross officials as plant manure.





Owners should register for cremating their pet animals. If they come directly without registering, the Blue Cross helps them to complete the procedure. Also, they can perform their pet’s last rites at the prayer hall in front of the crematorium.





“As we live in a gated community, we had no idea where to bury our six-year-old cat. We thought of burying him at a Kannamapettai cemetery when one of my friends informed me about the crematorium here. Also after cremating here we can keep his ash as a memory because he was so dear to our family. Already we have his paw print which we plan to frame along which we can keep the ash,” said Priya, a resident of Madipakkam.