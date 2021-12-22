Chennai: Activist flags transformer blocking road, asked to pay shifting charges

Chennai :

In a social media post on November 30, RTI activist V Gopalakrishnan suggested that the Tangedco replace the transformer located on Anna Main Road with a single-pole transformer and install it on the side of the road to ensure free movement of vehicles.





“With Metro Water digging up the road near Anna Salai-KK Salai junction opposite the transformer, the movement of vehicles is severely impacted. So I tweeted suggesting to replace the existing transformer, which is located 15 to 20 feet from the edge of the road, with a single-pole transformer,” he said.





On December 1, Gopalakrishnan followed up with a video to show the situation on the ground. However, in the reply posted on the same day, Tangedco’s South Chennai Twitter handle said it was not possible.





On Monday, an assistant engineer from the MGR Nagar section office wrote to the assistant executive engineer of the KK Nagar circle stating that traffic was impacted due to Metro Water work.





“The Anna Main Road is 100 feet wide. The transformer is located on the side of the road. The road width has narrowed due to digging by Metro Water. Since the transformer capacity is 250 KVA, it cannot be replaced with a single-pole transformer. If the transformer has to be shifted, as per the board’s rules, the consumer has to pay the charges,” the official wrote.





However, when asked, a senior Tangedco official clarified that the consumer should not be asked to pay to shift transformers that encroach road space. “Such charges will be collected only when the consumer wanted to move an electric pole or transformer located outside their residence or shop,” the official said, adding that he would look into the matter.