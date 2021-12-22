Tamil Nadu Bar Council bans 2 advocates including Pocso accused

Chennai :

In a notification, the BC TN-PY said that it has suspended advocate AP Balasubramani of K Pudur in Madurai district and M Nagaraj of Tiruppalaivanam village in Tiruvallur district.





“A resolution has been passed on December 18, 2021, against AP Balasubramaniam under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961, suspending him from the practice. The advocate has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in a Pocso case,” C Raja Kumar, secretary, BC TN-PY, said in a statement.





According to the council, the other advocate, M Nagaraj, was part of the 15-member group of lawyers who trespassed into a woman’s house and kept a board on the property saying Phoenix Law Associates.





“Nagaraj and others allegedly tried to grab that property. When the women questioned their act and asked them to leave the premises, the advocate demanded Rs 20 lakh,” Raja Kumar said, adding that he even threatened to murder the woman’s family members.



