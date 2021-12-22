Parents panic over crumbling tank inside school premises in Injambakkam

Chennai :

The tank was constructed about 40 years ago inside the premises of the government primary school in Injambakkam village that has more than hundred students. After the panchayat constructed a bigger tank about 15 years ago, this tank was not being used and left without any maintenance. Now, the tank is in a dilapidated condition.





“Fearing that the tank may collapse any time, we requested the panchayat officials many times to demolish it. But they failed to take any step,” alleged Savitha, one of the residents.





Concerned over the safety of their children, the villagers are afraid to send them to the school. They also demanded the district administration to construct new classrooms.





When contacted, a panchayat official said they would soon demolish the tank. He also assured to inspect the classrooms to see whether new ones should be constructed.