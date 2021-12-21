3 arrested under different Pocso cases in Chennai

Chennai :

Police said Vijayakumar (24) of Poongavanam Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, was in relationship with a 16-year-old girl and married her despite opposition from families. She became pregnant and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.





While she gave birth to child a few days ago, the hospital alerted the police since as mother was a minor. Tiruvottiyur all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded Vijayakumar.





Similarly, Washermenpet all-women police arrested a 50-year-old man for impregnating the minor daughter of his girlfriend. The accused, Durairaj of Meenambal Nagar, was in an extra-marital affair with the victim's mother and over a period, he started abusing the minor girl. The abuse came to light after she became pregnant and based on a complaint, Washermenpet all-women police arrested Duriraj and remanded him in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Thousand Lights all-women police arrested a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Instagram friend. The accused S Gokul of Choolaimedu was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.