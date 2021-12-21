Armed reserve constable found dead in Kilpauk, suicide note retrieved

Chennai :

A 26-year-old armed reserve police constable was found hanging at his rented house in Kilpauk on Monday night. The police said that he was suffering from dengue and had requested a medical leave on that day.





The deceased, M Sadiq Batcha of Krishnagiri, a Grade II constable of 36th battalion was a 2017 batch personnel and reportedly stayed back in the armed reserve despite getting a transfer to the law and order wing so that he could hone his basketball skills. He stayed with friends at a rented house on Kuttiyappan street in Kilpauk, said police.





On Monday night, his roommates Niranjan and Nepoleon returned to the house from work and found that the door was locked from inside. Since there was no response, they broke open the door in the rear side of the house and found Sadiq Batcha hanging from the ceiling using a nylon rope.





On information, Secretariat Colony police sent his body for postmortem examination and registered a case.





A suicide note retrieved from the house reportedly stated that none was responsible for his decision and his letter addressing his superior officer requesting for a medical leave also circulated on WhatsApp.





However, fellow police personnel has raised suspicion on the letter as there was no date or seal by the superior officer, who signed his petition to forward to senior officials.