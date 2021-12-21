Two men killed as car rams stationary truck near Porur

Chennai :

Two men were killed and the third person suffered injuries as a car rammed a stationary truck on the Mount-Poonamallee road in the wee hours of Tuesday.





Among the deceased, Sankar (60) was a resident of Mugalivakkam and the other person, Chinnaraj (28), was a native of Salem. Police said that Chinnaraj was the colleague of Sankar's son Mahesh at an IT firm in Perungalathur and Mahesh who drove the car has been admitted to hospital with grievous injuries.





The incident happened when the trio was returning home from Sabarimala in Chinnaraj's car. On Mount- Poonamallee road, their car rammed into a stationary truck from behind while they were on their way to drop Chinnara. In the impact, Sankar and Chinnaraj died on the spot.





A passerby rescued Mahesh and rushed him to the hospital. On information, Poonamallee traffic investigation registered a case and booked the truck driver since parking the heavy vehicles on the roadsides of highways is prohibited.