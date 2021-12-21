Granting parole for Nalini under consideration, Tamil Nadu informs Madras HC

Chennai :

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made the submission before a division bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha. “The Home Department has received representations from Nalini’s mother to release her on ordinary leave for a month. The representations are under the consideration of the government,” advocate Jinnah told the bench.





Her mother S Padma submitted that she was facing age-related ailments and wished Nalini to be with her, and pointed out that the State cabinet had in September 2018 recommended the release of all the seven convicts, including Nalini. “Thereafter, I made representation twice in May and August seeking an ordinary leave for my daughter. As I have age-related ailments, I have no one to take care of me. Hence, I pray for the release of a daughter on parole for a month,” she submitted.





Responding to this, the government advocate said that he would file the counter affidavit after getting instructions from the government. Recording the government’s submission, the judges posted the matter to December 23.





Nalini had approached the High Court seeking early release based on the recommendation that the Council of Ministers had made in 2018.