Veda Nilayam: Bench reserves verdict on AIADMK appeal

Chennai :

A division bench of Madras HC comprising Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup had heard arguments by senior advocate AL Somayaji who appeared for AIADMK and Shanmugam, senior advocates ARL Sundaresan and Sathish Parasaran who represented J Deepak and J Deepa, and Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram.





Somayaji argued that it was up to the government to come to a conclusion whether or not the conversion was for public purpose. The single judge had held that there already was a memorial for the late leader on Marina beach. But Somayaji noted that there were two memorials for many leaders including C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj and said there was nothing wrong in building another memorial for Jaya.





Sundaresan, counsel for one of the legal heirs Deepak, sought the bench to reject these contentions, stating that the government itself has surrendered the key accepting the single judge’s order. Sathish Parasaran said there were several procedural lapses in acquiring the land.





Advocate General Shunmugasundaram said the government does not want to appeal against the single judge’s order. Recording the submissions, the judges reserved the order without mentioning any date.