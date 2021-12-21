Chennai: Residents block road seeking storm water drain

Chennai :

During the downpour last month, most roads in Puthur village in Nedungundram were flooded, following which the local body dug up the middle of the road to drain the water. Due to this, vehicle movement was cut off, affecting the 500 families of the village. Residents said they were not even able to take the road to reach the hospital in case of an emergency. Protesting the condition of the road, the people staged a road blockade demanding the government to construct proper drainage.





Another complaint they raised was the liquor outlet functioning in the residential area. Alleging that many were consuming alcohol on the road itself and abused women and children who are alone, they demanded the authorities close down and relocate the Tasmac shop from there. Following the road blockade, officials from Selaiyur police station, Kattankulathur Panchayat Union and Nedungundram panchayat came to the spot and held talks with the villagers.





They assured to take appropriate action to resolve the grievances. Pacified by this, the villagers gave up their protest and dispersed from there.