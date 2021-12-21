Gold, foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, a passenger who arrived from Colombo on Saturday was intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs Officers. On examination, one gold-paste bundle concealed in rectum was recovered which on extraction led to recovery of 266 grams of gold valued at Rs 11.73 lakh and it was later seized.





In another incident, a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Saturday was intercepted. On examination, a gold-paste bundle concealed in the rectum was found, and on extraction 394 grams of gold valued at Rs 17.38 lakhs was recovered. Further, on examination of his baggage 34 grams gold chain valued at Rs 1.5 lakhs and electronics including and iPhones valued at Rs 4.78 lakh were recovered. Totally 428 grams of gold valued at Rs 18.88 lakhs and electronics valued at Rs 4.78 lakh seized.





In the third incident, three passengers bound for Dubai were found with 146 Saudi Riyal currency notes of 500 denominations. The foreign currency valued at Rs 14.45 Lakhs was seized.