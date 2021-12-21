Chennai: Two more arrested in Arumbakkam murder case

The suspects were identified as Dhanalakshmi’s brother J Murugan (35) of Vandavasi and his friend S Hemnath (27) of Arakkonam.
Chennai: Arumbakkam police have arrested two more suspects in connection with a man’s murder, while the deceased Anand Kumar alias Anandraman’s wife Dhanalakshmi was already arrested. The suspects were identified as Dhanalakshmi’s brother J Murugan (35) of Vandavasi and his friend S Hemnath (27) of Arakkonam. Police said that after Anand Kumar verbally abused Dhanalakshmi, the latter called her brother. Murugan and Hemanth reached her house on Saturday night and hit Anand Kumar’s head with an iron rod and strangulated him with the cables for TV dish connection. They later hanged him to project it as a suicide. Dhanalakshmi got herself admitted at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with a self-inflicted injury claiming that her husband attacked her with a knife. All three were remanded in judicial custody.
Conversations