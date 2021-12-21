21-year-old killed and buried in Tiruvallur, hunt on for suspects

Police suspect he could have been murdered since he allegedly threatened three schoolgirls with the call recordings and obscene photos.
Chennai: A 21-year-old college student from Mannivakkam near Vandalur was murdered and buried near Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district. Police suspect he could have been murdered since he allegedly threatened three schoolgirls with the call recordings and obscene photos. Police said that the girls shared phone numbers with Premkumar, the deceased, a final year college student, after a meeting with him and spoke to him in an intimate manner apart from sharing photos. Premkumar allegedly took advantage of the conversation and started extorting the girls threatening that he would share the call recordings and photos with their parents. Police said the harassment victims wanted to get the call recordings and photos erased from Premkumar’s phone and approached a few Instagram friends for help. However, the suspects reportedly kidnapped Premkumar and murdered him. Hunt is on for the for the suspects.
