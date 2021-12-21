Unmarried couple run over by train in Ambattur, suicide suspected

The deceased M Jayakumar (25) of Tiruvannamalai and S Saranya Sri (20) of Andhra Pradesh had been staying at separate hostels in Padi.
Chennai: An unmarried couple was run over by an express train near Ambattur railway station during the wee hours of Monday and police suspect that it could have been a suicide since their families opposed their relationship. The deceased M Jayakumar (25) of Tiruvannamalai and S Saranya Sri (20) of Andhra Pradesh had been staying at separate hostels in Padi. Jayakumar worked as a collection agent for a private bank, while Saranya Sri was employed at an automobile manufacturing unit. The incident happened around 12.30 am and police received information around 4 am. Passengers who came to Ambattur station spotted two bodies and alerted the railway police. Avadi railway police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on.
