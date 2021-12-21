Don’t discriminate women athletes: Madras HC

Chennai :

Justice R Mahadevan issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Sameeha Barvin, a woman athlete with disabilities. On August 13, she had approached the court seeking a direction to the All India Sports Council for the Deaf (AISCD) to include her name for the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championship held at Lublin, Poland, from August 23 to 28.





After taking part in the championship following HC order, she moved the court again alleging that officials did not treat her properly.





The judge issued several directions to the governments to streamline the policy for women athletes with disabilities in consultation with experts, and also asked them to ensure that all women athletes were treated on a par with their male counterparts.