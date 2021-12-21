12,814 awarded doctor degrees at Dr MGR University convocation

Chennai :

Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Chancellor of the university, RN Ravi presided over the convocation and conferred the degrees in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.





Dr Praveen SM, an MBBS candidate from Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur was awarded seven medals and six Certificates of Honour, while Dr Vishnupriya S, MS candidate in Obstetrics - Gynaecology from Sri Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences in Kanniyakumari was awarded three medals and certificates. A total of 4,741 male and 8,073 female candidates were awarded degrees.





Addressing the graduates, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the University has rendered excellent service during the pandemic and is involved in research works to prevent COVID-19, along with providing counselling services to the public.





“University students and nurses are involved in awareness campaigns in various districts across the State and 8,400 students have obtained special certification for this. Medicine is a service and we value and respect the service of all the medicos in the State,” he said.





Chief Minister said the State health department is conducting several medical camps as part of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and it has made medical care easily accessible.





Talking about the state public health laboratory being set up and other rehabilitation schemes for the elderly, children and those affected with cancer, he said more medical service schemes are in pipeline and Rs 139.8 crore has been sanctioned for eight new medical colleges.