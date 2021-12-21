GCC starts quality survey of school buildings

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, a team of 10 officials, drafted from the education wing of the civic body, has been constituted after the incident. “The survey has commenced on Monday and the team will visit all the schools run by the Chennai Corporation,” the official said.





The civic body runs 281 schools including higher secondary schools and high schools, in which more than 1.10 lakh students are studying.





The official added that the survey will be carried out for the next three days and action will be taken based on the survey report. After the Tirunelveli incident, several district administrations in the state are conducting a quality assessment of government buildings.





Meanwhile, the civic body has started the renovation of two Chennai Corporation schools and tenders have been floated to renovate three schools under the CITIIS initiatives under the Smart City mission project.