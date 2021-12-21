Chennai hotels introduce food cocktails that serve as a meal and drink

Chennai :

Food cocktails are inspired by the famous Spanish tapas where the drink (mostly wine) is accompanied by a snack served on top of the wine glass. KoKoMMo Tiki Shack, a Polynesian style beach restaurant at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, has introduced innovative food cocktails in their new menu. Executive Chef Mihir Kane says that food cocktails are perfect for an evening outing by the beach.





“We have turned the rules of mixology and introduced food cocktails in the city, featuring funky yet artisanal Spanish style beverages. We have a few noteworthy drinks like Mama Bahamas, Trap Queen, Cali and Sama. My favourite is Trap Queen — it is our take on the Bloody Mary. Trap Queen has vodka, tequila, tomato juice, Tobasco, Worcestershire sauce and fresh lime juice. We have designed this drink to be a meal as well as a drink, served with massive garnishes on skewers placed inside the glass. The garnish stick has cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tawa prawns,” says Chef Mihir Kane.





He adds that the team did a lot of research and trials to finalise food cocktails. “The basic idea is that if a guest orders a food cocktail, then he/she doesn’t have to think about what appetiser would go well with that particular drink. One of our drinks Sama comes along with the garnish stick that has assorted cold cuts, gaskins, olives and cucumber,” he adds.





The KoKoMMo is another food cocktail that is named after the restaurant itself. It is a blend of classic old tropical favourites like Malibu and vodka with the millenials current favourite baileys. The chef vouches that this drink serves as a perfect aperitif.





Recently, Dank has introduced a food cocktail called Dank Smoky Moose. Chef Anish Samuel tells us, “This drink is inspired by moose which is Dank’s mascot. We have made this drink with barrel-aged whiskey blackberry liqueur, medium-bodied Chardonnay and egg white. This food cocktail is paired with Mediterranean frizzy fish — mahi mahi marinated with exotic spices wrapped in a spring roll sheet.” The chef points out that through food cocktails, they could educate guests on what type of food would enhance alcohol in their dining experience.