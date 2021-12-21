Dakshina Chitra to showcase southern dance forms under a roof

Thiruvathirakali is a unique dance performed in Kerala on the auspicious day of Thiruvathira.
Chennai: DakshinaChitra will be celebrating the village heritage festival from December 24 onwards at its campus in Muttukadu. Various dance forms from the southern states will be part of this festival. From December 24 to 26, Thiruvathirakali will be performed by Folkland. Thiruvathirakali is a unique dance performed in Kerala on the auspicious day of Thiruvathira. Groups of up to 8 or ten women are seen dressed in traditional Kerala attire, dancing in a circle. Kaliattam, Kavadi and Karagattam performances by Kalaimamani S Muthukumar will be showcased from December 31 to January 2. In Kaliattam, dancers wear the costumes of Kali, Shiva or Parvati and perform energetic and colourful dances. Kavadi Attam is done by balancing a pole with pots fixed on either end, filled with milk or coconut water. The poles are made from purasai or teak wood. From January 7 to 9 there will be Garudi Gombe performance by Pataladamma Janapada Kala Ballaga. In the Gaarudi Gombe folk dance, dancers adorn themselves with giant doll suits made of bamboo sticks. U Naganna will be showcasing Urumulu or thunder dance that is predominant in the Anantapur District of Andhra Pradesh from January 21 onwards. Its name is derived from an instrument called Urumu, which sounds like thunder.
Conversations