College student arrested for Class 11 girl's suicide in Chennai

Chennai :

Two days after a Class 11 girl killed herself leaving a note behind alleging sexual harassment, Mangadu police arrested a 20-year-old college student.





The accused, Vicky alias Vignesh of Karayanchavadi, was a senior to the deceased at a private school they studied earlier and they knew each other since then. Currently, Vignesh is pursuing electronics and communications engineering at a private engineering college and his father is a Village Administrative Officer (VAO).





Police said that the girl met him again on Instagram when she started using mobile phone for online classes a year ago. "Vignesh had posted his work out photos and they eventually developed a relationship and he took her to different places and sexually assaulted her several times. The girl's elder sister found out about the relationship and confronted her, but she changed Vignesh's name on the phone and continued to speak to get. Vignesh has started avoiding her for the last two weeks and the girl became depressed. It has been evident from the conversation between them," said Assistant Commissioner Palani.





Vignesh was picked up for interrogation since the victim had made most number of calls and police recorded his confession. He was booked und Pocso Act and also for woman harassment and abetment of suicide and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said that the investigation is not over since the victim has also mentioned names of a few relatives, teacher and a teacher's son.





The 17-year-old girl was found dead in Mangadu on Saturday and three suicide notes were retrieved from her house that stated she could no longer put up with the pain.





The suicide notes had 'Stop Sexual Harassment' on top, though the victim had not specified who sexually harassed her, ended with the words - Justice for me.