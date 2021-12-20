Foxconn stir: CPM flays Chengalpattu SP

The CPM on Sunday sought action against Chengalpattu SP for ordering an attack on women workers of Foxconn and CITU trade union leaders at Oragadam.
Chennai: Women workers of Foxconn India unit at Sriperumbudur which makes iPhones for Apple blocked traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway protesting food poisoning incident and speculations of workers’ death. In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “When the CITU leaders reached Oragadam to pacify the protesting workers, Chengalpattu SP led police force launched an attack on the workers and trade union leaders. Cases have been registered against the CITU leaders Muthukumar and Bhagathsingh Das and lodged in the Kancheepuram sub-jail. We condemn the Chengalpattu police highhanded approach.”
Conversations