Centre for Clinical Trials and Research set up at SRMIST

Chennai :

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, through its Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences has set up a 5,000 square feet Research Faculty in SRM called the ‘Centre for Clinical Trials and Research’.





The facility located at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC). is capable of handling clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices.





The facility was inaugurated by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr. A Ravikumar, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, Dean (Medical) Dr A Sundaram among others.





The facility has two wards with 12 beds and several rooms for sample collection, processing, data documentation, and monitoring. It has state-of-the-art equipment for preserving serum samples at -80 degrees Celsius and -20 degrees Celsius deep freezers, high-speed centrifuge, facilities for electronic data capture with high-speed internet, Thermo hygrometers, and data security is maintained with controlled access.





Dr S Ponnusamy said, “SRM MCH & RC has come 46th position in research and such initiatives will help in increasing the hospital ranking.” He then urged students to make use of this center and undertake research activities. . “Students and faculty can do any type of clinical trials at this centre like the recent COVAXIN trial. Research should be given primary importance,” said the Dean.





Lt Col Ravikumar said, “It is important to motivate the hidden talents in this Institution. During the COVID, when we were awarded the clinical trial of COVAXIN, the minimum requirement was for a virology lab. This was met by developing, a world-class lab that was done entirely in-house.”