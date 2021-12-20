Brigade REAP and CIIC to foster start-ups in Proptech

Chennai :

Brigade REAP, Asia’s first real estate accelerator programme, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC), a renowned technology business incubator based out of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) in Chennai to foster research and the development of start-ups in the field of Proptech.





Through this MoU, Brigade REAP will be responsible for introducing the concept of Proptech to CIIC’s students and faculty through webinars, hackathons and other activities. CIIC will provide Brigade REAP with access to startups, students, faculties, and related stakeholders. The aim of the MoU is to identify at least three promising ideas in the Proptech space, which can be scaled into promising businesses. The first Accelerator programme in the sector was launched at BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Vandalur, Chennai in the presence of the WS Habib, Director-General of United Economic Forum and past president of CREDAI Chennai, John Kuruvilla, Chief Mentor- Brigade REAP, Arif Buhary Rahman- Chancellor, BSACIST, Abdul Qadir Abdur Rahman Buhari, Pro-chancellor, BSACIST and M Parvez Alam, CEO & Director- CIIC.