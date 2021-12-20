Great Lakes holds pride walk

Chennai :

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, organised a pride walk to celebrate all identities. Three student-run committees, namely, the DSLC (Dean’s Student Leadership Committee), LA’ttitude and the event’s committee collaborated to organise the pride walk within the campus.





Students, faculty and teaching staff showcased a tolerant culture by joining hands to successfully pull off the event meant to educate and inform society that an open and dynamic society can be achieved only when the society discards orthodox lines of thought and begins to be supportive of one another.





Over 300 students, faculty, and teaching staff participated in the pride walk. Posters, banners, and face painting stalls were set up across the campus in line with the theme. The walk also saw musical performances, a ‘flash mob’ dance performance, and students articulating the importance of normalising LGBTQIA+ identities.





Applauding it, a special address by Dean, Dr Suresh Ramathan was given at the campus of Great Lakes Institute of Management.