Chennai: Finance dept building named after Anbazhagan

Chennai :

As part of 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former state finance minister and general secretary of DMK K Anbazhagan, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, named a building in Integrated Finance Complex in Nandanam after the late leader.





The Chief Minister along with senior state Ministers visited the Integrated Finance Complex where Stalin inaugurated a bust-sized statue of Anbazhagan and renamed it as ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Maligai.’ Stalin then handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Anbazhagan as his works had been nationalised.





‘States need to beg Centre’





Later, Stalin said that the financial position of states was so bad that they must beg the Centre like bonded labourers.





Speaking at the 14th state conference of Tamil Nadu Arasu Ooliyar Sangam here, Stalin said, “The most important source (of revenue) for the state exchequer is Goods and Service Tax. The Union government has completely snatched it away from us.”



