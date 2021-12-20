OPS insists upon monthly EB billing system implementation

Chennai :

Pointing out that the DMK, in its election manifesto had promised that bi-monthly billing of electricity will be changed to monthly payment, since it would save at least Rs 6,000 per year for the consumers, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said. “However, the Electricity Minister had recently said that the monthly billing system will be introduced only after completing the overall infrastructure development in the electricity department.”





OPS claimed that the infrastructure development in the electricity department, including setting up new power stations will be a continuous process and therefore there was no time frame to complete all improvement works.





“Taking into consideration of these factors, the Electricity Minister also did not give any specific date to implement monthly payment system,” he said adding, “therefore, the Minister’s promise will not be fulfilled and it is just betraying the people, who voted them.”





Panneerselvem said when people were suffering from steep hike in the prices of essential commodities, “To fulfill people’s requirement, I urge the CM to immediately implement the monthly electricity billing system.”