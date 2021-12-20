Chennai: Woman kills hubby, hangs body to project it as suicide

Chennai :

The accused Dhanalakshmi (38) got herself admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday after inflicting an injury herself and fled the hospital fearing police interrogation.





Police who went to her house at Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar were shocked to find her husband Anandaraman (40) hanging from the ceiling using a cable and since there were bleeding injuries on his head, police launched a hunt for Dhanalakshmi and secured her.





During interrogation, she admitted that she hammered her husband with an iron road on his head after he tried to assault her under the influence of alcohol and hanged him with help of her brother Senthil.





Police said that Anandaraman, a daily wage labourer, suspected Dhanalakshmi of infidelity since she lent money to a neighbour and forced her to lodge a harassment complaint against him at the police station. Dhanalakshmi too did so and later clarified to police about her husband’s suspicion and withdrew it.





Anandaraman, who was upset with Dhanalakshmi, developed a quarrel on Saturday night and in the melee, attacked Anandaraman with an iron rod, said police.





A hunt has been launched for Dhanalakshmi’s brother Senthil since it had to be ascertained whether he was also a part of the murder or whether he just helped Dhanalaskhmi hang Anandraman’s body to project it as a suicide.





The couple has two children, who were asleep when the incident happened.





Further investigation is on.





Man murders mom-in-law in Vyasarpadi; held with friend





In another incident, a 26-year-old man murdered his mother-in-law in a domestic quarrel in Vyasarpadi on Sunday.





The accused Balaji, a house painter from Madhavaram Milk Colony, has been arrested along with his friend Divyanath (31) of Vyasarpadi.





Police said Balaji’s wife Sudha returned to her parents’ house due to differences with her husband and Balaji, along with Divyanath, visited his in-law’s house to bring back his wife.





However, a quarrel erupted between the couple and Balaji stabbed Sudha with a knife and the latter suffered injuries in her hand. Sudha’s mother Latha tried to intervene, but Balaji allegedly stabbed her repeatedly with the knife.





Latha was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. On information, MLB Nagar police secured Balaji and Divyanath and further investigation is on.