Minor siblings steal Rs 8 lakh from father’s grocery store in Chennai

Chennai :

Police said the sibling duo, aged 17 and 15, were friends with the neighbourhood woman’s 15-year-old son and all three played Garena Freefire on the phone for which they made payments online.





The neighbour recently confronted the duo and allegedly threatened them with informing parents if they don’t bring money from their house.





The boys then allegedly stole Rs 8 lakh from a safety vault at their father’s grocery store and handed it over to the woman. The woman, in return, bought the duo laptops to keep them in good humour.





The incident came to light after the boys’ father confronted them and asked them the source of money to buy laptops. While they gave contradictory replies, he checked the vault and found Rs 8 lakh missing.





After the boys spilt the beans, their father lodged a complaint at Teynampet police station and a case has been registered. The woman and a few others are being interrogated.