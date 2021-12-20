Teachers, pals quizzed over Class 11 girl’s suicide

Chennai :

Police said her family members retrieved the third suicide note which the deceased allegedly tore and dumped in the dustbin, but it did not have any specific details about the offender.





Police on Sunday conducted inquiries with the teachers of the school where she was studying and have summoned those to whom she has spoken over the phone. Police said a college student has been detained for inquiry since she had made the most number of calls to him.





The 17-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Mangadu on Saturday and two suicide notes retrieved from her house stated she could no longer put up with the pain.





The suicide notes had ‘Stop Sexual Harassment’, though the victim had not specified who sexually harassed her, ended with the words, ‘Justice for me’.





She had also stated that she neither focus on studies nor sleep properly due to the nightmarish incident and blamed society for being unsafe to girls.