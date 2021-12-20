HR and CE told to inquire misdeeds at Krishnagiri temple

Chennai :

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the direction on hearing two petitions filed by A Radhakrishnan and Thirupathi Gounder. While Radhakrishnan alleged that two properties of the temple were sold by third parties to some other people, Tirupathi wanted an election to the post of the head hereditary trustee.





S Yashwanth, an additional government pleader who appeared for the HR&CE department submitted that the executive officer of the temple will act as the fit person till the head trustee is appointed. He also made a note that two properties of the temple have been sold to private properties.





“The HR&CE department has sent a communication to the registrar concerned to cancel the said registration and orders in this regard from the registration department is awaited,” the AGP submitted.





The HR&CE, in its status report, submitted that Thirupathi Gounder has conducted Kumbabishegam for the temple without the knowledge of the executive officer.





On recording the submissions, the judge rejected the election for head hereditary trustee and expressed shock over the misappropriation of properties and the administration of the temple.





“Commissioner, HR&CE Department to appoint an enquiry officer as indicated above to have a thorough and roving enquiry about the misdeeds, some of which indicated herein touching the properties and administration of the temple. The rendition of account for the revenue and expenditure to the temple concerned for the yesteryears is also to be verified with the audit team. If any misappropriation is noticed, that could be included in the purview of the enquiry to be conducted. After completing the enquiry, a comprehensive detailed report with documents and annexure shall be filed before this court,” the judge directed.





The HC granted a six-week time for the HR&CE and posted the matter on January 20, next year.