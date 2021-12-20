Plea to review criteria to contest Madras High Court Advocates Association polls

Chennai :

When a Division Bench of judges comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Sathya Narayana Prasad started their proceedings, G Mohana Krishnan, president, MHAA made a mention regarding the issue.





Mohana Krishnan said it would be too hard to implement the judgment as they are practically impossible and against the orders passed by the Supreme Court.





The judges agreed to hear the matter and ordered the committee conducting the election not to release the voters’ list. The matter will now be heard on January 7.





Recently, advocate K Sathyabal challenged the MHAA election before the HC levelling several allegations against the association. The petitioner wanted the HC to review the certificates issued by the association allowing people to practice before the courts. Sathyabal argued this is necessary to find out whether the members are residents of Chennai or outside.





The court then ordered that any candidate who wants to contest the MHAA election should have 25 years of practice and appeared a minimum of 50 cases per year in HC and not less than 250 cases in the past five years.