Scolded by parents, Class 10 boy dies by suicide in Adambakkam

A 16-year-old boy was found hanging at his house in Adambakkam on Saturday and preliminary inquiries revealed that he was scolded by parents for not being regular to school.
Chennai: The deceased M Deepak Kumar was a Class 10 student of a private school. Police said that Deepak Kumar’s friends reached his house to take him out to play and were shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling. On information, Adambakkam police rushed to the spot and retrieved his body for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Police said that his parents were out for work when the incident happened.
