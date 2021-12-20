Narrow escape for trio as car on the move catches fire on NH45

Three men had a narrow escape as the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire on the move near Paranur toll gate in Chengalpattu on Saturday night.
Chennai: Three men had a narrow escape as the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire on the move near Paranur toll gate in Chengalpattu on Saturday night. The car belongs to Ramasubramaninan of Rajapalayam who was returning to Madurai from Chennai with his two friends. After crossing the Paranur toll gate, Ramasubramanian noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and stopped the vehicle to check. However, the car suddenly caught fire and flames engulfed the entire vehicle. Traffic was affected on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway (NH45) for over an hour because of the fire accident and Chengalpattu taluk police have registered a case.
Conversations