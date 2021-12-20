Illegal liquor units busted, 3 arrested in Chennai

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, the Central Intelligence Unit raided a blending unit at Sathurangapattinam on Saturday and arrested two persons — R Manikandan (32) of Karumarapakkam and R Jayalakshmi (40) of Thirukazhukundram. About 100 litres of rectified spirit, 350 liquor bottles, fake holograms and labels were seized from them apart from a Tavera car and a two-wheeler.





Based on Manikandan’s confession, another spurious liquor blending unit at Poonthandalam was raided and one more person A Sathish (29) of Kalpakkam was arrested. From the second unit, 560 litres of rectified spirit and 380 litres of spurious liquor and fake labels were seized.





Mahabalipuram PEW police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on. Police said the public can report to the police about such units by dialling the toll-free number 10581 or 94984 10581.